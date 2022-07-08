Rep. Chip Roy slams Biden for 'undermining democratically passed laws,' floats federal pro-life protections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy released a scathing statement Friday in response to President Biden's executive order demanding federal protections for women seeking abortions in states with pro-life laws.

Biden announced an executive order Friday that promises to protect women seeking abortions and abortion providers across the country regardless of state laws.

Biden instructed the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back against any state efforts to limit a woman’s ability to travel across state lines for a legal abortion or to get federally approved abortion medication.

Roy fumed in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital that called the president's attempts to preempt state abortion laws "absurd."

"As he ignores seemingly coordinated premeditated bombings of pregnancy centers across America, President Biden is absurdly doubling down on the federalization of abortion, while — among other things — subverting and undermining the democratically passed laws of states regarding dangerous chemical abortion pills," Roy told Fox News Digital.

Roy went on to float the idea of federal protection-of-life policies, saying Biden's executive order was making the idea more of a possibility.

"This aggressive action undoubtedly continues to set the stage for federal protection of life," the congressman added.

In a further attempt to protect women seeking an abortion, Biden’s executive order will direct agencies to work to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share privileged patient information with authorities. He will also ask the Federal Trade Commission to take steps to protect the privacy of those seeking information about reproductive care online.

Many on the left have been critical of the president for not doing more following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which effectively ended recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and gave individual states the power to allow, limit or ban the practice altogether.

Biden has stressed that his ability to protect abortion access in states where officials plan to restrict or ban it is limited and has stressed that Congress has the ability to codify abortion rights.