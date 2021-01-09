Rep. Cawthorn: Big tech censorship of conservatives sets 'dangerous precedent,' 'trust-busting' needed

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., told "Fox & Friends" it's time to "fight against" big tech censorship, after Twitter and other social media platforms permanently banned President Trump.

The youngest member of Congress called the bans a "dangerous precedent" and suggested some form of "trust-busting" may be needed.

He also supports changes favored by Trump to a key online liability law -- Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects publishers from being sued over what users post on their sites.

PRO-TRUMP REP. DONALDS RESPONDS TO CNN PUNDIT CALLING ON HIM TO RESIGN: 'FLAT-OUT WRONG'

"These 60,000 conservative accounts on Twitter that have now been permanently banned ... this sets a very dangerous precedent. It's something we have to fight against," Cawthron told co-host Pete Hegseth on Saturday.

Cawthorn says it's going to take a grassroots movement leading up to the 2022 midterm elections for the GOP to take back the House and Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The future of the Republican Party is bright," the 25-year-old representative said, despite increasing evidence of a deep rift in the party.

"I feel like we've just been the party of 'no,' who's just said no to the Democrats and just reacted to what they do, but I believe that we need to be the thought leaders ... so I think it's time for Republicans to go on the offensive when it comes to ideas," Cawthorn added.