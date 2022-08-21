Rep. Andy Barr says voters don't care about 2020 election or Jan 6th; slams 'massive disconnect' in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. says voters in his state don't care about the 2020 election or the House investigation into January 6th because they are too busy dealing with inflation fallout and the opioid crisis.

Barr made the statement during a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press. He stated that none of the constituents in his district have asked him about the 2020 election, despite Democrats' constant focus on the issue in Congress.

"These congressional seats do not belong to politicians in Washington," Barr said. "These seats belong to the American people, and there is a massive, massive disconnect between the priorities of politicians in Washington and the concerns of the American people."

"Not once have any of my constituents--Republican or Democrat--talked about the 2020 election, January 6th, the committee in Washington, or any of these issues," He continued. "They're talking about not being able to afford putting food on the table, putting gas in their trucks, and not being able to see their grandson again because he died of a fentanyl overdose."

In addition to the nationwide spike in inflation and gas prices, Kentucky is one of the states suffering the most from the opioid crisis.

The state saw 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. It has an opioid death rate of 49.2 per 100,000 population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is second only to West Virginia, which has a death rate of 81.4 per 100,000 residents.