Kentucky opioid commission to meet regarding combatting opioid addiction

A group selected last month to turn a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction will meet for the first time this week.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Capital Complex East in Frankfort, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed.

The panel is charged with administering Kentucky’s portion of settlements finalized this year with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors.

Half of Kentucky’s $483 million settlement will flow directly to cities and counties for opioid-abuse abatement efforts and the commission will oversee the state’s half.