Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky opioid commission to meet regarding combatting opioid addiction

Kentucky's new committee was selected last month to turn a $483M settlement from earlier in the year into action

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group selected last month to turn a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction will meet for the first time this week.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Capital Complex East in Frankfort, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed.

The panel is charged with administering Kentucky’s portion of settlements finalized this year with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors.

BIG PHARMA EXECS MOCKED WEST VIRGINIA, KENTUCKY AS OPIOID OVERDOSES SOARED: REPORT

Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission set to meet for first time.

Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission set to meet for first time.

KENTUCKY SUES WALGREENS, CLAIMS IT HAS ROLE IN OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Half of Kentucky’s $483 million settlement will flow directly to cities and counties for opioid-abuse abatement efforts and the commission will oversee the state’s half.