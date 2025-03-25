'Removing the shackles': Major proposal could lower gas prices in this state

A legislative proposal in Arizona hopes to lower gas prices amid a recent appeal to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Currently, federal ozone attainment standards have prompted parts of the state, especially heavily populated Maricopa County, to use a "boutique" blend of gasoline since 1997, and it is the only place in the country that has done so.

The legislative proposal would make it state law for other types of gasoline blends to be used aside from the specific winter and summer blends currently allowed, as it would be what is available in other states.

Gas prices in the Grand Canyon State are currently among the highest in the country at $3.33 per gallon on average on Tuesday, according to AAA. In Maricopa County, that average is roughly 20 cents higher.

"Modeling shows that 80% of the ozone in Maricopa County travels here from outside the state. This includes wildfires, pollution from Mexico, and emissions from California," President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope said in a statement. "Even if 4 million gas burning cars were removed from our roads, Arizona would still not attain the impossible ozone standards set by the EPA."

Similar legislation was worked on in the legislature last year, but the renewed push on the issue comes as Senate President Warren Petersen recently met with Zeldin.

"Following that meeting, Administrator Zeldin publicly raised our concerns about being punished for emissions outside of our control, and he committed to ensuring air quality will be protected while allowing us to grow the economy," Petersen said in a statement.

"HB 2300 is the first step in removing the shackles off Arizona and positions us to reduce gas prices quickly, in coordination with upcoming action from Administrator Zeldin on behalf of the Trump Administration. Providing multiple fuel options allows the market to compete during unexpected shortages and will help keep gas prices low for Arizona drivers."

Some Democrats have argued the legislation would pose an environmental risk and "does nothing to lower gas prices."

"House Bill 2300 weakens Arizona's clean air protections by changing the rules for gasoline standards in certain areas. Here's why that's a problem: It could lead to more air pollution as this bill puts gas companies over public health," State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón said in a statement after the bill passed out of committee.

"Current fuel standards help keep our air cleaner, especially in cities with high traffic. Loosening these rules could make pollution worse. It would allow for more loopholes for gas suppliers. Instead of sticking to proven fuel standards, the bill opens the door for changes that may not meet strict environmental guidelines," she continued.

On March 12, Zeldin released a statement saying that there have been various complaints nationwide about communities being penalized for air quality regulations they can do little about. If the bill were to be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, the EPA would still need to clear those blends through the State Implementation Plan, which Zeldin’s office says there’s a "backlog" of.

"The Biden Administration’s focus on ideological pursuits instead of the agency’s core mission and statutory duties resulted in a delay in air quality improvement. With more than 140 million Americans living in nonattainment areas around the country, cooperative federalism and clearing out the State Implementation Plan backlog will make significant strides to improving the air we breathe," Zeldin said in a statement at the time.

The EPA did not respond in time for publication.

"We are still evaluating the legislation so nothing to share at the moment," a spokesperson for Hobbs' office told Fox News Digital.