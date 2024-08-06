Reichert wins primary to advance to the general election for Governor in Washington State

Dave Reichert, a Republican, took the second slot in the gubernatorial primary in Washington state on Tuesday night, beating out numerous other contenders. He now faces Bob Ferguson, the state's Democratic attorney general, who placed first in Tuesday's primary. The two will now face off in the Nov. 5 general election contest for governor.

In Washington's "top two" primary system, all candidates for congressional and state offices are listed on the same ballot. The two candidates who receive the highest number of votes move on to the general election, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Reichert, who served as King County Sheriff for 33 years, is best known for his role in capturing the Green River Killer, a notorious serial killer. His tenure as sheriff and his subsequent service in Congress have been central to his campaign messaging, positioning him as a tough on crime public safety candidate.

For his part, Ferguson’s campaign has been marked by his sharp criticism of Reichert on hot button issues such as abortion, as Ferguson has attacked the former Republican congressman for his previous support for a nationwide abortion ban as out of touch with Washington's values.

Ferguson’s endorsements include prominent state leaders like U.S. Senate Pro Tempore Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee.

