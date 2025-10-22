Chicago schools silent on punishment or public condemnation of teacher who mocked Charlie Kirk's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four days after a Chicago elementary school teacher was captured in a viral video mocking the death of Charlie Kirk at an anti-Trump protest, the school system has yet to put out a statement condemning political violence, the actions of the teacher, or any specific disciplinary measures that have been taken.

The Chicago Public Schools system leaped into the national spotlight over the weekend after Lucy Martinez, a K-8 STEM teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School, was seen on video during the "No Kings" protests antagonizing a Charlie Kirk supporter by pointing an imaginary gun to her neck and shouting, "Bang, bang."

Shortly after the video was posted, social media erupted with calls for the teacher to be fired for mocking Kirk’s assassination and seeming to condone political violence.

"Teachers are entrusted to educate the next generation of American students by modeling respect and integrity," Education Secretary Linda McMahon posted on X, joining a chorus of others who condemned the teachers' actions.

"No child should be trapped in a government-run school with a teacher who celebrates murder."

Over the next few days after the incident, the school faced mounting criticism for not forcefully condemning Martinez as it focused instead on concerns about the educator's safety in a letter to parents on Sunday.

"Dear Hale Parents, and Staff, Safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school," the letter said. "We were recently made aware of social media posts with language that resemble a potential threat to a staff member. We take all potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community."

The school system provided a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that did not condemn political violence, acknowledge any wrongdoing by Martinez, or disclose any disciplinary measures that have been taken since Saturday.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming, safe, and inclusive teaching and learning environment, free from harassment, bias, or harm of any kind," the statement said. "While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action."

While the school system has not given many specifics to the public, Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet posted a screenshot on X of an email he says was shared by a "livid" parent showing Hale principal Dawn Iles-Gomez addressing families in a way Kolvet described as "making Martinez out to be a victim without even acknowledging her vile behavior."

In a separate incident in Chicago on Saturday, another education professional found himself in the national spotlight after he spoke through a bullhorn at a "No Kings" rally and called for ICE agents to be shot.

Social media users quickly identified the man as an employee for City Colleges of Chicago and on Monday the school system confirmed he "no longer" works there.

"Our college system does not tolerate violence or incitement under any circumstances," a City Colleges of Chicago spokesperson said.