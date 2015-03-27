RAW DATA: Prepared Testimony of Akio Toyoda

Thank you Chairman Towns.

I am Akio Toyoda of Toyota Motor Corporation. I would first like to state that I love cars as

much as anyone, and I love Toyota as much as anyone. I take the utmost pleasure in offering

vehicles that our customers love, and I know that Toyota's 200,000 team members, dealers, and

suppliers across America feel the same way. However, in the past few months, our customers

have started to feel uncertain about the safety of Toyota's vehicles, and I take full responsibility

for that. Today, I would like to explain to the American people, as well as our customers in the

U.S. and around the world, how seriously Toyota takes the quality and safety of its vehicles. I

would like to express my appreciation to Chairman Towns and Ranking Member Issa, as well as

the members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, for giving me this

opportunity to express my thoughts today.

I would like to focus my comments on three topics - Toyota's basic philosophy regarding quality

control, the cause of the recalls, and how we will manage quality control going forward.

First, I want to discuss the philosophy of Toyota's quality control. I myself, as well as Toyota,

am not perfect. At times, we do find defects. But in such situations, we always stop, strive to

understand the problem, and make changes to improve further. In the name of the company, its

long-standing tradition and pride, we never run away from our problems or pretend we don't

notice them. By making continuous improvements, we aim to continue offering even better

products for society. That is the core value we have kept closest to our hearts since the founding

days of the company.

At Toyota, we believe the key to making quality products is to develop quality people. Each

employee thinks about what he or she should do, continuously making improvements, and by

doing so, makes even better cars. We have been actively engaged in developing people who

share and can execute on this core value. It has been over 50 years since we began selling in this

great country, and over 25 years since we started production here. And in the process, we have

been able to share this core value with the 200,000 people at Toyota operations, dealers, and

suppliers in this country. That is what I am most proud of.

Second, I would like to discuss what caused the recall issues we are facing now. Toyota has, for

the past few years, been expanding its business rapidly. Quite frankly, I fear the pace at which

we have grown may have been too quick. I would like to point out here that Toyota's priority

has traditionally been the following: First; Safety, Second; Quality, and Third; Volume.

These two priorities became confused, and we were not able to stop, think, and make improvements as much as we were able to before, and our basic stance to listen to customers' voices to make better products has weakened somewhat. We pursued growth over the speed at which we were able to develop our people and our organization, and we should sincerely be mindful of that. I regret that this has resulted in the safety issues described in the recalls we face today, and I am deeply sorry for any accidents that Toyota drivers have experienced.

Especially, I would like to extend my condolences to the members of the Saylor family, for the

accident in San Diego. I would like to send my prayers again, and I will do everything in my

power to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.

Since last June, when I first took office, I have personally placed the highest priority on

improving quality over quantity, and I have shared that direction with our stakeholders. As you

well know, I am the grandson of the founder, and all the Toyota vehicles bear my name. For me,

when the cars are damaged, it is as though I am as well. I, more than anyone, wish for Toyota's

cars to be safe, and for our customers to feel safe when they use our vehicles. Under my

leadership, I would like to reaffirm our values of placing safety and quality the highest on our list

of priorities, which we have held to firmly from the time we were founded. I will also strive to

devise a system in which we can surely execute what we value.

Third, I would like to discuss how we plan to manage quality control as we go forward. Up to

now, any decisions on conducting recalls have been made by the Customer Quality Engineering

Division at Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan. This division confirms whether there are

technical problems and makes a decision on the necessity of a recall. However, reflecting on the

issues today, what we lacked was the customers' perspective.

To make improvements on this, we will make the following changes to the recall decision making

process. When recall decisions are made, a step will be added in the process to ensure

that management will make a responsible decision from the perspective of "customer safety

first." To do that, we will devise a system in which customers' voices around the world will

reach our management in a timely manner, and also a system in which each region will be able to

make decisions as necessary. Further, we will form a quality advisory group composed of

respected outside experts from North America and around the world to ensure that we do not

make a misguided decision. Finally, we will invest heavily in quality in the U.S., through the

establishment of an Automotive Center of Quality Excellence, the introduction of a new position

- Product Safety Executive, and the sharing of more information and responsibility within the

company for product quality decisions, including defects and recalls.

Even more importantly, I will ensure that members of the management team actually drive the

cars, and that they check for themselves where the problem lies as well as its severity. I myself

am a trained test driver. As a professional, I am able to check on problems in a car, and can

understand how severe the safety concern is in a car. I drove the vehicles in the accelerator pedal

recall as well as the Prius, comparing the vehicles before and after the remedy in various

environmental settings. I believe that only by examining the problems on-site, can one make

decisions from the customer perspective. One cannot rely on reports or data in a meeting room.

Three -- through the measures I have just discussed, and with whatever results we obtain from the investigations we are conducting in cooperation with NHTSA, I intend to further improve on the quality of Toyota vehicles and fulfill our principle of putting the customer first.

My name is on every car. You have my personal commitment that Toyota will work vigorously

and unceasingly to restore the trust of our customers.

Thank you.