The quiet visual cue Powell employs to reinforce the Fed’s independence

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Experts and analysts are scrutinizing every recent signal from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid heightened tensions with President Donald Trump, right down to his choice of tie.

As Powell prepares to step down after Wednesday’s news conference, his inclination towards donning a purple tie has served as a quiet symbol of the Fed’s longstanding effort to remain independent and above politics.

"I like purple ties," Powell said following remarks last April at a Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference in Virginia.

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After wearing a purple tie on one occasion he considered switching back to a more traditional red or blue at his next news conference, but paused.

"I go, ‘Hmm, maybe not.' So I wind up wearing purple ties. And then it becomes a thing," he said. "And now I definitely wear purple ties all the time."

Powell originally framed the choice as personal preference, but later acknowledged a more deliberate reasoning: avoiding the political associations of red and blue, colors widely linked to the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.

Fed chairs have long sought to avoid overt political signaling, carefully calibrating not just their language but their public image.

"It felt a little awkward to be wearing one that was identified," Powell said.

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"We are strictly nonpolitical—I can’t stress that enough," he added. "It’s not that we are bipartisan, we are nonpolitical. We don’t do that. And so, purple is a good color for that. That’s all."

Then, with a shrug to the symbolism, he returned to his original point: "Plus, I like purple ties."

Notably, purple is the result of mixing red and blue together.

That message has taken on added resonance amid mounting political tension. What began as a disagreement over interest rate policy has escalated into a broader confrontation between Powell and Trump, marking one of the more fraught periods of his eight-year tenure as Fed chair.

Trump has intensified his pressure campaign in recent months, publicly criticizing the Fed’s benchmark interest rate decisions and even resorting to personal attacks.

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Powell’s tenure at the central bank dates back to 2017, when he was selected by Trump to succeed Janet Yellen. He was reappointed to a second four-year term by President Joe Biden in 2022, which expires May 15. However, his term as a Fed governor runs longer, allowing him to remain at the central bank until 2028.

In March, Powell told reporters he had not decided on his next steps and declined to say whether he would remain on the Fed’s board after his term as chair ends.