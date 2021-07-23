Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Psaki refuses to give number of breakthrough WH Covid cases: 'Why do you need that information?'

Psaki has promised to bring transparency back into the briefing room

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Joe Concha: Jen Psaki will never get easier interview than she had from CNN Video

Joe Concha: Jen Psaki will never get easier interview than she had from CNN

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to a widely panned interview of White House press secretary Jen Psaki by CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter.

White House Press Secretary sparred with a reporter Friday over the issue of transparency on breakthrough coronavirus cases among White House staffers.

"This administration has long claimed that you’re trying to be the most transparent in history. If that's the case why don’t you just release the number of breakthrough cases that you have with vaccinated staffers," Psaki was asked.

PSAKI INSISTS BIDEN NOT PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, SAYS CURRICULUM LEFT TO LOCAL SCHOOLS

The press secretary responded by saying we are in a "very different place" than we were six or seven months ago and touted the efficacy of vaccines in lessening the severity of coronavirus symptoms if a breakthrough case occurs.

The reporter then pressed Psaki again for a specific answer.

"Why not just provide the number?" Psaki was asked. "Are you trying to hide something?"

Psaki shot back, "Why do you need to have that information?"

PSAKI DEFENDS HUNTER BIDEN'S PARTICIPATION IN ART SHOWS: 'NO SCENARIO' IN WHICH BUYERS CAN 'PROVIDE INFLUENCE'

"Transparency," the reporter explained. "The interest of the public. A better understanding of how breakthrough cases work here in the White House."

Psaki again declined to provide the specific number and instead outlined how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks breakthrough cases across the country. 

Psaki said during the press conference that White House staffers are not required to take the vaccine.

Earlier in the week, Psaki confirmed an Axios report that multiple breakthrough positive coronavirus cases had popped up among White House staffers but dodged a question as to whether or not she would have disclosed that information had the press not reported it first.

Six Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled their state for Washington, D.C. to meet with federal lawmakers and  avoid voting on an election integrity bill have tested positive for the coronavirus

At least one staffer for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with Texas Democrats. 

