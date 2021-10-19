Psaki denies transporting illegal immigrants at 2:30 am is 'middle of the night,' calls it 'early flight'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that unaccompanied illegal immigrant children being flown from the southern border to suburban New York at 2:30 AM were not being flown "in the middle of the night."

"Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to Florida & New York in the middle of the night?" Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki on Tuesday.

MIDNIGHT RUNS: BIDEN SECRETLY FLYING UNDERAGE MIGRANTS INTO NY IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT

"Well, I'm not sure that it's in the middle of the night," Psaki responded before being cut off by Doocy who read the flight times aloud.

"2:30 AM, 4:29 AM," Doocy said before Psaki interrupted him saying, "Here we are talking about early flights, earlier than you might like to take a flight."

LEAKED BORDER PATROL DOCS SHOW MASS RELEASE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS INTO US BY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

"It is our legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be swiftly reunited with a parent or a vetted sponsor," Psaki added. "In recent weeks, unaccompanied children have passed through the Westchester airport...en route to their final destination to be reunited with their parents or vetted sponsor. It’s no surprise that kids can be seen travelling through states, it’s not just New York."

The New York Post reported on Monday that planeloads of unaccompanied underage migrants have been secretly flown in the middle of the night into suburban New York on charter flights from Texas.

The report stated that around 2,000 illegal immigrants have landed at a New York Airport outside of White Plains on 21 flights since August 8.

Records show that many of those planes landed between midnight and 6:30 AM.

At least 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. , often with little to no supervision, by the Biden administration since March – including a broad use of limited parole authorities to make more than 30,000 eligible for work permits since August, Border Patrol documents obtained by Fox News show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since March 20, at least 94,570 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. with Notices to Report. Those who receive such a notice are only required to check in with an ICE office when they get to their final destination – which could be anywhere across the country. Those who check in are not deported or detained as their immigration proceedings move forward.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw contributed to this report