Supreme Court
Published

Protesters allegedly take abortion pills outside Supreme Court ahead of blockbuster case

'Abortion pills forever,' protesters chanted outside of the Supreme Court

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court were seen taking abortion pills ahead of the nation’s highest court hearing arguments over the Mississippi abortion law challenging Roe v. Wade. 

"Abortion pills forever," the protesters repeatedly chant, according to footage posted by Erin Matson on Twitter Wednesday morning. 

"Epic action from @ShoutYrAbortion — people took abortion pills outside the Supreme Court!," Matson, a feminist activist, captioned the video. 

PRO-LIFE, PRO-CHOICE LAWMAKERS BRACE FOR HISTORIC SUPREME COURT ABORTION ARGUMENTS

At least four women were seen taking pills as others cheered. The group Shout Your Abortion did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the video and protest.  

SUPREME COURT TO HEAR MISSISSIPPI ABORTION CASE THAT COULD OVERTURN ROE V. WADE: LIVE UPDATES

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday ahead of the justices sitting for oral arguments in a case that has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

"I believe this court will take up the legal arguments, will take up the scientific examination, and will relook at Roe v. Wade in a whole new way," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said in a press conference Tuesday. 

Beginning at 10 a.m., the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The blockbuster case has drawn the attention of activists, both pro- and anti-abortion, considering the court has a 6-3 conservative majority. 

"The U.S. is an outlier as relates to where our laws are today. In fact, just seven countries in the world allow late-term abortions. One of those is the United States. A couple of others are North Korea and China," Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., added. 

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

