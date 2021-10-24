NYC's Barclays Center swarmed by protesters supporting Nets' Kyrie Irving's refusal to be vaccinated

Protesters took to the streets of New York City Sunday marching in support of NBA superstar Kyrie Irving’s public opposition to being forced to take the coronavirus vaccine in order to play.

Protesters could be seen on social media swarming Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where Irving’s Brooklyn Nets play their home games, chanting "Stand With Kyrie."

Jo Rose, who was at an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Times Square and said he will attend the demonstration for Irving, told Fox News they planned to start at Commodore Battery Park and march to the Barclays Center ahead of the opening game for the Nets . Irving is not eligible to play home games in Brooklyn because of a New York City mandate.

One of the organizers, John Matland, told Fox News he anticipates several thousand attendees.

Matland described the burgeoning movement as a "widely diverse group" united under the goal of stopping what they regard as an infringement on their personal liberties.

Nearly 1,000 people converged on Times Square last Saturday for a "Broadway Rally for Freedom" to protest the city’s draconian vaccine mandate.

Participants carried signs reading "No mandates … My Body, My Choice" and another demanding "equal rights for vaxxed" and "unvaxxed."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report