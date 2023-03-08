Expand / Collapse search
Protester arrested as demonstrators confront police at DC statehood rally ahead of Senate vote on crime bill

Protesters scream at police officers after a demonstrator was handcuffed for defacing the sidewalk

By Megan Myers | Fox News
Washington, D.C. rally turns hostile as protestors are confronted by police Video

Washington, D.C. rally turns hostile as protestors are confronted by police

Demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to protest ahead of the vote that is expected to overturn a D.C. law today.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Protesters confronted police on Capitol Hill after a demonstrator was handcuffed during a rally to support statehood for the district. 

Demonstrators gathered in Columbus Circle on Wednesday before heading toward to the Capitol. The rally was scheduled ahead of an anticipated Senate vote on Wednesday that was expected to overturn a Washington, D.C., law for the first time in decades. 

PROTESTOR HANDCUFFED AS POLICE AND DEMONSTRATORS CLASH AT A WASHINGTON, D.C. PROTEST. WATCH: 

A protestor is handcuffed on Wednesday afternoon at a rally outside the Senate in Washington, D.C.

A protestor is handcuffed on Wednesday afternoon at a rally outside the Senate in Washington, D.C. (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

U.S. Capitol Police lined the sidewalks while demonstrators protested outside the Capitol, chanting for the federal government to take their "hands off D.C." But the protest turned hostile after officers handcuffed a demonstrator for allegedly defacing the sidewalk.

SENATE DEMOCRAT LEADER SCHUMER SAYS HE'LL VOTE WITH GOP ON OVERTURNING CONTROVERSIAL DC CRIME BILL

A demonstrator defaced the sidewalk during a rally outside the Senate. 

A demonstrator defaced the sidewalk during a rally outside the Senate.  (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

Protesters surrounded the police and shouted as the woman was escorted away. Other demonstrators at the scene claimed the message, which read "u got blood on ur hand," was written with makeup and wasn't a crime. 

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE: HOW BIDEN'S NON-VETO ON DC CRIME BILL HELPS BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS

One protester yelled through a megaphone at the cops for "always making s*** violent." Another put up her middle fingers to an officer. Others chanted "don't be a violent cop" as the police blocked off the site with crime scene tape. 

Protesters shout at police officers for causing violence after a woman was handcuffed for allegedly defacing the sidewalk. 

Protesters shout at police officers for causing violence after a woman was handcuffed for allegedly defacing the sidewalk.  (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

The Republican-led resolution was put forth in Congress to block a bill passed by D.C.'s city council that would reduce maximum penalties for various crimes, including burglaries, robberies and carjackings. Some Democrats supported the Senate resolution and President Biden tweeted that he would not veto it if it came to his desk despite his overall support for D.C. statehood and home-rule. 

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 

