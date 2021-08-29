Stanford professor blames 'whiteness' for opposition to school mask mandates: 'White people are GOP'

A Stanford University professor went on a Twitter tirade targeting those who oppose school mask mandates, saying that people's "whiteness" makes them believe they are "above" government action.

"Make no mistake, this crazy opposition to mask wearing that is leading folks (read White ppl) to act violently at school board meetings & council meetings & everywhere else—yeah, you can’t disconnect it from whiteness. And discussions that don’t acknowledge this are incomplete." said Stanford University political science professor Hakeem Jefferson on Twitter.

BETSY DEVOS BLASTS RANDI WEINGARTEN'S DEFENSE OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY: '1619 PROJECT IS NOT HISTORY'

Jefferson, whose Twitter bio states "Race is the central organizing feature of American politics, "argued that while masks are uncomfortable for all people, it is only White people who believe they are above government action.

"Ain’t like masks are comfortable for non-White people. But you don’t see a bunch of Black folks storming meetings," Jefferson said. "And it’s not just cause these White folks are GOP. It’s cause they’re White, & believe whiteness confers upon them a kind of power that places them above gov action."

Jefferson also blamed "whiteness" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, claiming that it was race that was "driving the behavior."

"It’s like my reaction to jan6," Jefferson said. "You don’t have to be an expert in identity to know that whiteness is driving the behavior. The crowds are overwhelming White. You think this just randomly happened? Nah, whiteness be working overtime. Like we say in the south, the devil is busy!"

Jefferson later tweeted about a student who questioned his belief that whiteness was behind the Jan. 6 riot, with the student noting that other racial groups were present at the rally.

The professor responded by saying that whiteness wasn't only about skin color, instead arguing that whiteness is an "ideology."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jefferson went on to argue that "whiteness is a helluva a drug that explains events like the jan 6 insurrection" and that the ideology is "attractive to those it so often oppresses."

Stanford University did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.