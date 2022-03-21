Pro-life group slams abortion rights 'ice cream' truck in Austin, Texas, as 'monstrosity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the recent South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, an "abortion-themed" ice cream truck was seen making its way up and down the local streets, touting its "wares."

Those "wares," however, have come under attack.

Across the side of the ice cream truck — instead of signs offering delicious cold desserts for sale — were signs that read, "Ice cream, you scream, ‘Abortion rights for all.'"

Another sign on the side of the same truck read, "Join the fight to defend abortion access."

On Twitter, Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action fund and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, promoted the truck and its messages, writing, "Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for abortion rights!"

She included a photo of the truck in her tweet.

"Catch us around SXSW and stop by to grab some free Bans Off swag, condoms and education on the cold-hearted policies of the Texas legislature," her tweet also said.

Both the ice cream truck messages and the tweet seem squarely aimed at the Lone Star State's "heartbeat" law, which — as Fox News previously reported — has fueled the already fiery abortion debate and prompted speculation about the Supreme Court's disposition toward Roe v. Wade this year.

The Texas heartbeat law, in essence, bans abortions at around six weeks' gestation.

Planned Parenthood and other pro-choice groups have spoken out loudly against the Texas law.

But some faith and pro-family groups aren't taking the latest pro-abortion rights "ice cream" stunt sitting down.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital on Monday morning, Ed Vitagliano, executive vice president of the American Family Association (AFA), said, "There is no better illustration of the moral depravity of the pro-abortion crowd than this monstrosity."

He added, "To associate the thrill for children of the sights and sounds of an ice cream truck with the dismemberment of unborn children is wickedness … Yes, Planned Parenthood, your mission in life is connected to screams all right."

"But it's not screams for ice cream," Vitagliano also said. "The blood of the innocent cries out to God for vindication."

The American Family Association, based in Tupelo, Miss., works to inform, equip and activate people to "strength the moral foundations of American culture," its press materials explain, and "give aid to the church here and abroad in its task of fulfilling the Great Commission." It was founded in 1977.

Also, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, in a separate tweet and video, shared this message about the ice cream truck last week as well:

Many individuals have tweeted their pushback against the "pro-abortion ice cream truck" event, including one woman who wrote on Twitter, "Sh-- like this is why I'm no longer pro-choice."

Another person called the messaging and the stunt "off the rails."

This person wrote, "I’m confused. Like, are kids supposed to get excited about abortions in the same way they get excited about ice cream? That can’t be it, can it? Surely we can all agree that this is of [sic] the rails, right?"

"I had to explain to my daughter that this truck does NOT have ice cream inside, but instead represents people helping mommies kill their babies."

Said another person on Twitter, "So is there any actual ice cream or is this just a creepy van?"

Someone else wrote, "They outlawed using cartoon characters to sell tobacco, as it was actually targeting children. This is no different. What an awful thing to do."

And still another person said, "I had to explain to my daughter that this truck does NOT have ice cream inside, but instead represents people helping mommies kill their babies. THAT was a tragic conversation …Please stop this terror."

The South by Southwest festival just concluded on Sunday, March 20, 2022.