Pro-impeachment Rep. Al Green: No 'wow' moment from Mueller

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said he saw no "wow" moment during the nearly eight hours of testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the House.

“Some persons were hoping for a seminal moment. A 'wow' moment. It didn’t happen,” Green told Fox News on Wednesday.

Green recently introduced articles of impeachment against Trump, but the House overwhelmingly voted to table the resolution, which was widely opposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

But if any lawmakers were looking to Mueller's testimony for renewed fodder for such a resolution, it didn't emerge from the Wednesday hearings, to Green's dismay.

TRUMP TWEETS CRYPTIC STATEMENT AS MUELLER HEARINGS END

Although Mueller said that the findings of the Russia investigation did not truly exonerate the president, he said that his probe "did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime."

Green said Mueller's testimony was shaky at points, with the former special counsel asking members of both committees repeatedly to repeat questions and seeming flustered by details in his own report. But it "met my expectations," he hastened to add.

"I expected Mueller to be terse, direct, laconic and concise," Green said. "Public sentiment will change once we start impeachment."

Mueller testified that the Trump campaign welcomed Russian help to win the 2016 election, and Green said, "We cannot allow the president to go unchecked," insisting he would still continue to champion an impeachment push.

"We started at 58, we moved to 66 and now we’re at 95," Green said of lawmakers who supported his resolution. "I believe each time we do this we win. It doesn’t matter the number."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas lawmaker has pursued impeachment a total of three times, all unsuccessfully.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.