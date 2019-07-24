Trump tweets cryptic statement as Mueller hearings end
Minutes after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday afternoon, President Trump took to Twitter to send a cryptic message.
"TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!" Trump said on Twitter.
Although it is unclear what the President was referring to, Mueller's nearly 8 hours of testimony, reiterated many of the points already enumerated in his summary report of the investigation.
