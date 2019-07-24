Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Trump tweets cryptic statement as Mueller hearings end

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News

Minutes after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday afternoon, President Trump took to Twitter to send a cryptic message.

"TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!" Trump said on Twitter.

Although it is unclear what the President was referring to, Mueller's nearly 8 hours of testimony, reiterated many of the points already enumerated in his summary report of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

