Who is in the presidential line of succession?

In the aftermath of President Trump's impeachment and facing an upcoming election where a Democratic candidate will eventually name a running mate, one question that remains in the back of many voters' minds is: Who is next in line should the president leave office for one reason or another. While most people are aware that the vice president is next in line, the full line of succession includes 18 positions.

Here they are, currently, in order:

1. Vice President Mike Pence

2. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

3. President Pro Tempore of the Senate Charles Grassley

4. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

5. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin

6. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

7. Attorney General Bill Barr

8. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt

9. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

10. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross

11. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia

12. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

13. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

14. Secretary of Transportation (However, Elaine Chow, the current officeholder, is ineligible as she is not a "natural-born citizen," as required by the Constitution, so the presidency would go to the official next in line)

15. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette

16. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

17. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie

18. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf (Wolf is current only serving in an acting capacity)