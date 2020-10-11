Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trump 2020 Campaign
Published

Lara Trump: 'Suspect' that presidential debate commission won't add a fourth date

A virtual debate 'is an absolute disaster,' Trump campaign senior adviser says

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Lara Trump: It appears by all accounts the president is clear of the coronavirusVideo

Lara Trump: It appears by all accounts the president is clear of the coronavirus

Trump senior campaign adviser joins 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss President Trump’s health and a larger stimulus package.

Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said it was "suspect" that the Commission on Presidential Debates declined to add a fourth debate after President Trump contracted coronavirus ahead of the second debate's original date.

"Why did the debate commission decide early on ‘No, we're not going to add a fourth debate like the Trump campaign was pushing for’ because they didn't want to change the rules?" Lara Trump told "Fox News Sunday." "The day after the vice president had a very strong debate against Kamala Harris, it seems a little suspect to people."

DOCTOR SAYS TRUMP NO LONGER AT RISK OF TRANSMITTING VIRUS

A virtual debate "is an absolute disaster," Lara Trump continued, adding that the president's doctor said Saturday that he is no longer at risk of transmitting the virus.

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Who's to say what happens on the other end of things, what happens on the Trump side, what happens on the Biden side. Nobody knows. These two men should be on stage. There is no reason that they shouldn't be," she said. "Good for the president for saying no, they need to be in person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump campaign said the president will not participate in the now-canceled debate on Oct. 15 after the commission announced it would be virtual. Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold a town hall that night, while President Trump will travel to battleground states Florida, Iowa and Pennsylvania next week.

The third presidential debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 22.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election