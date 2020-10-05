President Trump sends out video tweet after being discharged from Walter Reed

President Trump tweeted out a football-themed video minutes after walking out of Walter Reed Medical Center and climbing aboard Marine One to return to the White House after spending the weekend battling COVID-19.

The video, a Trump-Pence campaign ad, shows him scoring a touchdown.

Dressed in a navy suit and tie and wearing a face mask, Trump walked out of Walter Reed on his own shortly after 6:30 pm on Monday evening. Upon walking out the doors of the hospital, he made a low fist pump and gave a thumbs up to the press as he got into a black SUV to head to Marine One.

Upon arriving to the White House, the president walked out on the balcony overlooking the South Lawn, surrounded by American flags, and saluted military officers and Marine One as it departed.

The president arrived back to the White House after his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, hosted a press conference detailing the president’s progress and condition as he battles COVID-19.

"The president may not entirely be out of the woods yet," Conley said, but said that his "clinical status supports the president’s safe return home," where he said he will be surrounded by medical staff “24/7."

Conley added that the president met "most of his discharge requirements" on Sunday afternoon.

"We try to get patients out of the hospital as quickly as possible," Conley said. "There is nothing being done here that we can’t safely do at home.”

The president was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday evening after experiencing what the White House, at the time, described as “mild symptoms.”

The president also has faced health scares throughout his battle with COVID-19, including two instances in which his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly. Doctors treated the president with a dose of the steroid dexamethasone in response.

He added: "We all remain cautiously optimistic and on guard because we’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient who received the therapies he has.”

But by Saturday, Conley said the president’s cardiac, kidney and liver functions were normal, and that the president was not on oxygen and was not having any difficulty breathing or walking.

Conley said over the weekend that the president had received an antibody cocktail, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, along with his five-day course of Remdesivir.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.