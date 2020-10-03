Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

President Trump leads Facebook ad spending in Arizona

The president's reelection campaign has spent $3.2 million in the state since July 1

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising in Arizona and other parts of the Sun Belt than any other candidate, campaign or business.

According to a report from New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, the president's reelection campaign has poured $3.2 million into Facebook ads in the state since July 1.

THE WHAT-IFS OF TRUMP'S INFECTION

The figure is more than the amount spent during the same period by Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whose $2.5 million in Facebook advertising makes him the second-highest spender.

President Trump responds to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

President Trump responds to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

The NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project, which monitors online ad-spending, was built by computer science and engineering teacher Damon McCoy and doctoral student Laura Edelson.

Nationally, the president has invested $59 million in Facebook ads since July, while Biden has spent $39 million.

It is unclear whether the campaign will continue to do so as the president is treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The researchers also found that Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly has spent $906,700 on Facebook ads in the Copper State since July. Kelly spent more than $2.2 million nationally.

The former astronaut is the third-highest political ad spender in Arizona. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally, has spent a fraction of that amount at just over $281,700.

Biden pledges to spend $400B on USA productsVideo

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As the Biden campaign has ramped up digital and television ad spending – even following the first presidential debate this week – the Trump campaign has attempted to parry, buying out critical space on YouTube's homepage.

The campaign has plowed more than $170 million into Facebook and Google since 2019, according to The Hill.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election