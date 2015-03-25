President Obama Comes Home To Rally Democrats

On a beautiful Fall night in Chicago, a huge crowd, well into the thousands on the city's south side, welcomed President Barack Obama back to his old neighborhood. Tonight's "Move America Forward" Rally near University of Chicago, attracted "tens of thousands of people" according to event organizers.

With only three days left until Election day, President Obama wasted no time telling the crowd, "I need you to knock on some doors. I need you to get out and vote." President obviously happy to be back in his old stomping grounds, said, "I can't think of anything better than being with my hometown crowd that is fired up. Plus, I'm going to sleep in my own bed tonight." But the President's message was clear, "Chicago, in three days you have the chance to set the direction of this state and this country for years to come and just like you did in 2008, you can defy conventional wisdom."

This is the third time President Obama has traveled to Chicago in the past few months to campaign for Illionis Senate candidate Alexi Giannoulias. Giannoulias, currently Illinois Treasurer, is in a heated race with republican candidate, US Rep. Mark Kirk.

Before the President's speech, rap artist Common, a Chicago native, fired up the crowd with his music and then took a few minutes to remind people to get out and vote. "I wanna encourage everybody to vote on Tuesday. Go vote. Democratic. We support Barack Obama. We want health care and education. So we're here supporting Barack Obama and the Democratic movement."

Tonight's rally is at the Midway Plaisance Park in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, about a mile south of President Obama's Chicago home. The rally is the third stop for President Obama today as he criss-crosses the country rallying voters to get out and vote on Election day.

Other high profile democrats at tonight's rally included, Chicago's Mayor, Richard M. Daley, who will not run for re-election next year, Illinois' senior US Senator Dick Durbin and junior US Senator, Roland Burris.