Power briefly goes out at CPAC, massive conservative political conference

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) lost power briefly on Saturday afternoon, with the main exhibition hall going dark at about 4:40 p.m. Central Time.

The power outage was isolated to the main exhibition hall and lasted for approximately 10 minutes. The outage was isolated to the exhibition hall, which was cleared out.

People remained calm during the outage and proceeded out of the exhibition hall using flashlights on their cell phones.

Power remained on in the rest of the hotel. Conservative commentator Glenn Beck's speech on the conference's main stage continued uninterrupted.

Fox News is told the outage had to do with the Hilton Anatole's HVAC system.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.