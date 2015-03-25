POTUS: we're not out of the woods on H1N1

President Obama spoke today a Spanish language townhall on the H1N1 virus. Here's a transcript of his remarks:

I want to ensure everybody that we're seeing that the virus may not have been as virulent as we at first feared, but we're not out of the woods yet.

And we still have to take precautions. Many of you are community leaders. Obviously, those who are viewing this on television are going to be able to give information to your friends and family about washing your hands, about covering your mouths, staying home if you're sick, keeping children home from school if they're sick. That kind of common-sense approach can make all the difference in the world.

And so I just want to thank the Center for Disease Control. They've been vigilant on this issue. They believe that we're going to have to keep on taking some precautions, and we may have to prepare for an even worse flu season sometime in the fall.

This H1N1 flu, obviously, has hit Mexico much more badly than it's hit us so far. And I've been working very closely. I spoke to President Calderon last weekend to ensure that we were providing Mexico with the assistance that it needed, because one of the things that we have to understand is, public health issues like this, not only is it important for all communities within the United States to be working together, it's also important to be working internationally together.