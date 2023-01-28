Poll shows 0% of Black voters had 'poor' voting experience in November despite Biden claim of 'Jim Crow 2.0'

A new poll shows 0% of Georgia’s Black voters had a "poor" experience casting a ballot in the midterm elections in November, the first since new voting laws took hold in the Peach State.

The results of the University of Georgia poll and high turnout proved voters saw "through the lies" despite claims from Democrats and the White House that said the new law represents "Jim Crow 2.0," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Fox News Digital.

"Partisan critics of Georgia’s elections described our processes and security measures as ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ designed to ‘suppress’ voters and ‘subvert’ elections," Raffensperger said in a statement this week.

"But record-breaking midterm voter turnout, minimal voter wait times and an overwhelming majority of voters approving of how our election went prove that Georgia voters see through those lies. They know that Georgia elections are safe, secure and accessible to every legal voter."

STACEY ABRAMS' GROUP ORDERED TO PAY NEARLY A QUARTER-MILLION DOLLARS IN LEGAL COSTS

The poll showed 0% of Black respondents felt their voting experience was "poor" during the last election. Just over 72% of Black voters polled said the experience was "excellent" and 23.6% said the experience was "good."

Additionally, almost 99% of voters said they had no issues casting a ballot and 95.3% of voters said they waited less than 30 minutes.

According to the poll, which was answered by 1,253 Georgia residents who say they voted, 84.1% of Black voters said they strongly or somewhat agreed with the statement that it is "easy to cast a ballot in the state of Georgia" compared to 15.9% who disagreed or didn’t know.

REPORTER CALLS OUT BIDEN FOR COMPLAINING OF 'POISON' POLITICS WHILE SMEARING REPUBLICANS AS 'SEGREGATIONISTS'

Georgia voter turnout has continued to shatter records despite the 2021 legislation that Democrats, including Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and President Biden, insisted would make it harder for Black residents to vote.

In a March 2021 statement , Biden referred to the Georgia legislation as an "attack on the right to vote" containing provisions that "effectively deny the right to vote to countless voters."

WHITE HOUSE PRESSED ON BIDEN COMPARING GEORGIA VOTING LAW TO 'JIM CROW' DESPITE RECORD TURNOUT

"This is Jim Crow in the 21st century," Biden said. "It must end. We have a moral and constitutional obligation to act."

Biden's Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Georgia, saying the new law was "adopted with a racially motivated purpose" that has "no place in democracy today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia officials have insisted the law makes elections more secure with various voting safeguards, while also citing record turnout as evidence voter suppression isn't happening.

"When it came time to actually present evidence to support their ridiculous talking points in court, President Biden’s DOJ and their liberal allies failed miserably," Raffensperger told Fox News Digital in September. "That’s because the common sense election reforms in Georgia’s Election Integrity Act , like photo-ID for all forms of voting, make sense.'

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.