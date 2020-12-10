Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
LIVE UPDATES: Biden announces 'Flip Georgia Fund' to support Democratic runoff candidates

The Democratic Party needs to win both races to secure a 50-50 tie in the Senate

President-elect Joe Biden announced the launch of a “Flip Georgia Fund” on Thursday, urging supporters to donate to the campaigns of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the state’s crucial runoff vote.

“The Georgia Senate runoffs are crucial – it’s why I’ll be traveling there next Tuesday,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “But we all need to do our part to make sure we win these races. If you’re able, chip in to our new Flip Georgia Fund to help us take back the Senate.”

Ossoff and Warnock are locked in tight races with incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The Democratic Party needs to win both races to secure a 50-50 tie in the Senate. In that scenario, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as a tiebreaker on key votes.

Donations to the “Flip Georgia Fund” will be divided equally between the Warnock and Ossoff campaigns and the Democratic Party, according to the Act Blue fundraising page.

