Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

PHOTO GALLERY: President Trump and First Lady host annual White House Halloween celebration

Attendees trick-or-treated with the President and First Lady

By Olivia Palombo Fox News
  • White House annual Halloween celebration
    Image 1 of 10

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 2025 White House Halloween celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, October 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host White House Halloween celebration
    Image 2 of 10

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the annual White Halloween celebration on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The White House's South Lawn was festively decorated as they arrived. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House Halloween celebration
    Image 3 of 10

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome children to the annual White House Halloween celebration on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Toddlers dress up as McDonald's workers at the White House Halloween celebration
    Image 4 of 10

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet children dressed up in a McDonald's Drive-Thru costume during the 2025 White House Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, October 30. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 10

    President Trump places a candy on a child's head during the annual White House Halloween event on Thursday, October 30. (Rapid Response 47 via X)

  • Donald Trump holds Time Magazine cover at White House Halloween celebration
    Image 6 of 10

    President Donald Trump shows an attendee his Time Magazine cover from the assassination attempt in 2024 during the White House Halloween celebration on Thursday, October 30. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House
    Image 7 of 10

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome guests and wave to attendees during the White House Halloween celebration, Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • President Donald Trump hands out candy at White House Halloween celebration
    Image 8 of 10

    President Donald Trump greets guests and hands out candy at the annual White House Halloween celebration with first lady Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday, October 30. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House
    Image 9 of 10

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome children dressed in costumes to the White House Halloween celebration, Thursday, October 30, 2025.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House
    Image 10 of 10

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out candy and banter with guests during the White House Halloween celebration on Thursday, October 30. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue