PETER BOGHOSSIAN: Affirmative action in college admissions is 'profoundly un-American'

It's "profoundly un-American" for colleges and universities to use racial preferences in their admissions processes, Peter Boghossian told Fox News.

"We're looking for quick answers to difficult problems, and that is an injustice to everybody," the University of Austin founding faculty member said. "It’s also profoundly un-American."

The Supreme Court could issue a ruling this spring that would bar affirmative action in college admissions. The high court heard arguments in the fall that two schools, Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, use a race-based process that discriminates against White and Asian applicants. The universities argued that diversity is a critical component to learning.

"Every time that you try to jury-rig an outcome, you're only hurting people and making them resentful," Boghossian told Fox News. He said affirmative action was an example of trying to fix an outcome when the focus should instead center on a problem’s root.

"I would love to hear an argument for why a citizen of this country who lives in Boondocks, Arkansas, or in a rural district isn't entitled to an education as good as literally anybody else in this country," Boghossian told Fox News. "But instead of trying to address that concern, we're trying to fix the outcome."

"That's what equity is," the University of Austin founding faculty member continued. "Equity is fundamentally discriminatory. And on the worst, most prejudicial characteristics."

Boghossian resigned from his position as an assistant philosophy professor at Portland State University in September 2021. He told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson the college created conditions that hampered his teaching.