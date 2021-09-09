Portland State professor resigns after university muzzles philosophy, free speech: It’s a ‘dogma factory’

Portland State University philosophy professor Peter Boghossian filed his resignation paperwork on Thursday after the school attempted to silence the nature of his curriculum.

Boghossian joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to detail his abrupt exit from campus which he described in a Substack newsletter to have transformed into a "Social Justice factory."

"The university basically created conditions that didn’t allow me to teach what I was hired to do, which was critical thinking and ethics," he said. "And so I could not retain my current position as is."

The former professor intended on going about his normal lessons until the university informed him he would not be allowed to render his opinion specifically on the topic of protected classes. He admitted that the university made it difficult for him to do his job as other professors urged students not to enroll in his classes.

As more universities nationwide adopt a social justice ecosystem, Boghossian said anyone who speaks out against the "dominant moral orthodoxy" including race, gender, and sexuality is ostracized and silenced.

"I wasn’t allowed to speak about protected classes among other things," he said. "So there was a censoriousness about the university and there was always, always the threat of investigation… They weaponized offices of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Boghossian explained that the university utilizes these resources to enforce speech codes against professors and anyone who "questions what’s morally fashionable." The contrarian recalled being brought up for sporting a "micro-aggression" after reportedly telling someone that he didn’t know if race was a social construct or a biological category.

"I’ve been accused of micro-aggressions when I ask for the policies that we’re engulfing like trigger warnings," he said. "Why should there be a trigger warning on a syllabus? What is the evidence that safe spaces are helpful for students? Even asking for evidence was a micro-aggression."

"So you’ve created, kind of, a culture in which even asking questions about things is viewed as a violation. It’s become a dogma factory."

Boghossian tagged this one-sided thinking as an "injustice" to students, making it "impossible" to ask questions and challenge ideologies in college classrooms.

"We have to be taught by people who actually believe things," he said. "I believe there should be a Marxist in an economics department... I believe that there should be intellectual diversity and we give students the tools to figure out these issues and ask difficult questions. And we’re not doing that."