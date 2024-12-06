Pete Hegseth says he had ‘substantive conversation’ with Joni Ernst as Trump signals support

President-elect Trump expressed public support for embattled defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth Friday, and the nominee said he had a "substantive conversation" with Sen. Joni Ernst.

Hegseth, a former National Guard officer, has been meeting with Republican senators this week to rally support as allegations of sexual misconduct and excessive drinking have surfaced. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Ernst has not committed to voting for Hegseth.

"Looks like Pete is doing well now," Trump told Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press" Friday. "I mean, people were a little bit concerned. He's a young guy with a tremendous track record, actually. Went to Princeton, went to Harvard. He was a good student at both, but he loves the military. And I think people are starting to see it. So, we'll be working on his nomination along with a lot of others."

Trump confirmed he still has confidence in Hegseth.

"He's a very smart guy," Trump said. "I've known him through Fox, but I've known him for a long time. I mean, he's basically a military guy. I mean, every time I talk to him, all he wants to talk about is the military."

Trump said that while he didn't have assurances from senators that his nomination would be confirmed, he believes he will get it through.

"I've had a lot of senators calling me up saying he's fantastic," Trump said.

Asked by Welker about the allegations of excessive drinking, Trump said, "Well, I've spoken to people that know him very well, and they say he does not have a drinking problem."

Trump also supported Hegseth on Truth Social on Friday, writing, "Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep. He was a great student - Princeton/Harvard educated - with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that."

Hegseth wrote on his X account Friday: "I just had another substantive conversation with Senator Ernst, I appreciate her sincere commitment to defense policy, and I look forward to meeting with her again next week."

Ernst also called their meeting "constructive" on her account, adding that the two plan to meet again next week.

"Pete Hegseth and I will continue our constructive conversations as we move forward together in this process. We plan to meet again next week. At a minimum, we agree that he deserves the opportunity to lay out his vision for our warfighters at a fair hearing," she said.

Vice President-elect JD Vance also told reporters Friday that Hegseth has the incoming administration’s full support and won’t face a "sham hearing before the American media."

"Pete Hegseth is going to get his hearing before the Senate Armed Forces Committee, not a sham hearing before the American media," Vance told reporters while in North Carolina. "We believe Pete Hegseth is the right guy to lead the Department of Defense. That’s why Trump nominated him. We’re not abandoning this nomination.

"I fully support Pete. I think Pete’s going to get confirmed, and we are completely behind him. I have talked to Joni [Ernst]. I’ve talked to a number of my colleagues about this nomination and about other nominations. All I’m asking is people actually allow the Senate nomination process to work. We do not determine important government officials based on anonymous sourcing from the American media."