Pete Buttigieg officiates Indiana couple’s wedding before woman delivers baby girl

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic presidential contender, shared a recent encounter he had with a couple who asked him to officiate their wedding just moments before the bride-to-be was due to give birth.

Buttigieg, 37, in a Facebook post, described how he arrived at his office early Monday after a morning run to find a young couple who were looking for him. The mayor said he did not have much time for “unplanned meetings” and “reluctantly” took them to the front part of his office so someone else could take care of them.

However, the couple, Mary and Gabe, explained they were just moments away from going to the hospital for a planned C-section and hoped Buttigieg could marry them before the baby was delivered.

“I corralled a few staff members as they were trickling into the office, to serve as witnesses, and filled out the paperwork,” Buttigieg wrote. “Their rings weren't ready, so one of my colleagues found a ribbon that would do the trick.”

Buttigieg said he was happy to report the just-married couple left his office and went to the hospital where they welcomed a baby girl, Jade Katherine Jones, to the world.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds and new parents, and welcome, Jade, to this unlikely and lovely world!” the South Bend mayor said on Facebook.

The mayor’s chief of staff, Laura O’Sullivan, confirmed the wedding ceremony on Twitter.

“Yes, this really happened today,” she wrote.

On Monday, Buttigieg also announced that he raised more than $7 million this year. In a video, he said 158,550 donors had contributed to his campaign. He said 64 percent of the total funds raised came from contributions of less than $200.

