Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Buttigieg, Klobuchar seated behind each other on plane ahead of Dem presidential debate

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders weigh in on abortion debateVideo

Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders weigh in on abortion debate

Pete Buttigieg draws on the Bible to defends abortion as Bernie Sanders links abortions to fighting climate change; reaction from Pastor Robert Jeffress, senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dallas and host of 'Pathway to Victory' on FOX Nation.

The 2020 Democratic field is apparently still large enough for candidates to keep running into each other on plane rides.

Such was the case for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Based on the friendly interaction on social media, Buttigieg and Klobuchar seem to be traveling to Dallas ahead of the third Democratic debate on Thursday.

"Very funny, @United," Buttigieg tweeted, with a picture of him sitting behind his 2020 competitor.

And the debate begins... Good sitting by you @PeteButtigieg," Klobuchar responded.

AWKWARD PHOTO OF ELIZABETH WARREN SITTING BEHIND BERNIE SANDERS ON AIRPLANE GOES VIRAL

United Airlines responded to the tweet, telling Buttigieg, "We thought you two might want to talk debate strategies before the big night Thursday."

This isn't the first time presidential hopefuls caught the same flight. In June, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, was seen sitting directly behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on a flight to Miami.

Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar talks US-China trade war and her plans for the economyVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.