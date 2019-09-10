Buttigieg, Klobuchar seated behind each other on plane ahead of Dem presidential debate

The 2020 Democratic field is apparently still large enough for candidates to keep running into each other on plane rides.

Such was the case for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Based on the friendly interaction on social media, Buttigieg and Klobuchar seem to be traveling to Dallas ahead of the third Democratic debate on Thursday.

"Very funny, @United," Buttigieg tweeted, with a picture of him sitting behind his 2020 competitor.

And the debate begins... Good sitting by you @PeteButtigieg," Klobuchar responded.

United Airlines responded to the tweet, telling Buttigieg, "We thought you two might want to talk debate strategies before the big night Thursday."

This isn't the first time presidential hopefuls caught the same flight. In June, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, was seen sitting directly behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on a flight to Miami.

