Pentagon eyes 50% reduction in permanent changes of station as military families brace for moving high season

Just ahead of summer, the high season when military families are packing up for another round of having to relocate, known as permanent change of station (PCS) moves, the Pentagon is now signaling a dramatic shift in policy that could reshape military life for years to come.

The Department of Defense (DoD) recently released a memo ordering all military branches to update their PCS policies in an effort to slash relocation spending by half by fiscal year 2030.

The May 22 memo directs each service to focus on cutting discretionary travel for operational, rotational and training assignments.

"At approximately $5 billion annually, PCS moves are a significant expense," the memo reads. "Lower-priority PCS moves should be reduced for Service members and their families seeking greater geographic stability."

The directive mandates a staged budget reduction: 10% by FY 2027, 30% by FY 2028, 40% by FY 2029, and 50% by FY 2030, based on FY 2026 figures adjusted for inflation.

Services have 120 days from the memo’s signing to submit implementation plans, including career model revisions that support long-term geographic stability.

In a briefing with reporters, Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Tim Dill confirmed that the target is ambitious, but not final.

"We want them to come back and tell us if that seems like the right number for them," Dill said. "If they come back and say, well, this specific course of action could be harmful, then we don't want to accomplish it."

While the effort is framed as a cost-saving measure, the move comes as pressure mounts over quality-of-life issues facing military families.

According to the 2024 active duty spouse survey, 32% of military spouses favor leaving the military altogether, a historic high for the biennial survey. Only 48% report being satisfied with military life, the lowest level in nearly two decades.

PCS moves are at the center of that discontent.

"We just reviewed the results of the 2024 active duty spouse survey, and we hear from them frequently about all of the concerns that are typically associated with PCS moves," Dill said. "It’s clear that it’s time for the [DoD] to look at reducing the frequency of those moves, especially if we want to maintain the momentum that we have today both in recruiting and the retention of service members."

Dill stressed the wide-ranging disruption PCS causes: "Families have to go find a home, they need new arrangements for their children… and they’re displaced from the community of support that they’ve developed over the years in their previous duty station."

He emphasized that the new PCS guidance is not about shifting hardship from families to single troops.

"PCS moves affect everyone," he said. "We just think we need to take the moves away from the families and put it on someone else — it’s for everyone."

Still, Dill acknowledged that family experience weighs heavily on whether service members choose to reenlist: "If your family is not supportive of the service member staying in service, that’s a very high predictor of whether or not the service member will decide to stay. We want them to stay."

The Pentagon estimates roughly 80% of PCS moves are discretionary.

"What we’re directing the departments to do is purely to examine potential reductions in things that would be defined as discretionary," Dill said. "If they see [a move] as mandatory for mission needs, we’re not even asking them to come back with a plan to reduce it."

In a statement, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell clarified that this initiative is separate from a broader PCS Task Force established to improve the efficiency of current moves.

"This initiative focuses on reducing the costs of PCS and is distinct from the Secretary’s direction to establish the PCS Task Force, which is focused on the timely and efficient execution of PCS moves," Parnell said.

The PCS overhaul isn’t happening in a vacuum.

It comes on the heels of a series of other cost-efficiency pushes at the DoD.

In a statement issued May 23, Parnell confirmed that the department would be ending its much-criticized "What You Did Last Week" initiative, requiring civilian employees to report weekly accomplishments.

First launched in February 2025 under Secretary of Defense guidance, the program was intended to "foster accountability."

Parnell said the program would officially conclude May 28, and employees were asked in their final submissions to offer "one concrete idea to enhance efficiency or root out waste."