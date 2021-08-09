Defense secretary to mandate COVID vaccine for US military by Sept. 15

The Pentagon is requiring members of the U.S. military to get vaccinated against coronavirus, a defense official has confirmed to Fox News.

All military troops will have until September 15 to get vaccinated, according to a memo first reported by The Associated Press. It could be even sooner depending on developments regarding vaccine approval or the spread of COVID-19.

"I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon [FDA approval] whichever comes first," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the memo, expected to go out to troops on Monday.

"I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so," Austin added. "To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force."

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration in early September. Should that not happen, Austin could seek a presidential waiver to require troops to get the vaccine.

Troops already have other required vaccines. The AP reported that depending on where they are located, troops could receive up to 17 mandatory vaccines.

So far, more than 74% of the Navy have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Other branches of the military lag behind, with 65% of active duty Air Force members and 60% of Air Force reserves having had at least one shot. In the Army, that number is closer to 50%, the AP reported.

Unvaccinated troops currently have to follow protocols that include wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and abiding by travel restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.