Pennsylvania Dems using official positions to 'stack the deck' against Trump: state GOP chair

President Trump will win Pennsylvania despite Democratic state officials' best efforts to "stack the deck," the battleground state's GOP chairman and election law attorney Lawrence Tabas told Fox News.

"The Democratic elected officials in our state, the governor, the secretary of the state, the attorney general, they've been using their official position to stack the deck, to repeatedly change the rules throughout, and if the rules and Constitution are followed by all sides, including the Democrats ... the president will win, and I think you will see he did better in Philadelphia than he did in 2016," Tabas told "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

Tabas claimed the secretary of state changed the rules, including less than 12 hours before the election.

"This process, from the beginning, has not applied an even standard to everyone in Pennsylvania. They've not followed the Constitution, they've not followed the statute ... One fair standard needs to be applied equally to all of the voters and all of the counties, not just those the governor and the secretary prefer," he said.

As the president holds a significant lead over Joe Biden with more votes yet to be counted, the Republican lawyer is confident Trump will hold his lead.

"I think the president will win Pennsylvania and I'm very proud of our team, from top to bottom. We've held the state senate, the statehouse. We may have picked up at least one congressional seat, and I think that bodes very well for how the president will ultimately do, and win Pennsylvania," Tabas said.

Co-host Trace Gallagher pushed him on the claim, noting that all roads to 270 electoral votes factor in winning the Keystone State.

"We've outperformed in so many parts of the state," Tabas explained. "Even with the ballots yet to be counted, and we want all ballots counted, just applying the same fair standard to everybody."

Tabas predicted the votes will not be fully tallied until next week.

