Pennsylvania's former auditor general Eugene DePasquale announces run for state attorney general in 2024

A two-time auditor general of Pennsylvania and former independently elected fiscal watchdog, Eugene DePasquale, announced that he is running to become the state's next attorney general in the 2024 elections.

Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro appointed Michelle Henry to serve as the state's AG when he was sworn in as governor.

DePasquale is unlikely to be the only Democratic candidate running for the position, although Henry is unlikely to run in 2024.

Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania's former two-term auditor general, said Thursday that he will run for state attorney general in the 2024 election.

DePasquale is the first candidate to announce for the office and he is unlikely to be the only Democrat to seek the party's nomination.

DePasquale, 51, won two statewide elections for auditor general and served as Pennsylvania’s independently elected fiscal watchdog from 2013 through 2020.

He made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2020 in a Republican-leaning district that included Harrisburg and DePasquale's hometown of York.

DePasquale got involved in politics early, as chairman of the York County Democratic Party before serving three terms in the state House of Representatives. He is the grandson of the late former president of Pittsburgh’s city council, Eugene "Jeep" DePasquale.

Gov. Josh Shapiro appointed Michelle Henry to finish the last two years of his term as attorney general after he was sworn in as governor in January.

Henry was Shapiro's top deputy for all six years of his term as attorney general and an assistant district attorney in Bucks County, where she handled some of the county’s highest-profile crimes.

Henry told a state Senate committee that she does not plan to run for the office in 2024.