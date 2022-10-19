Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Senate
Published

Pennsylvania Senate race: Oz closes to within margin of error against Fetterman in AARP poll

AARP poll finds close for Pennsylvania Senate seat less than three weeks from Election Day

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Mehmet Oz tells why he believes voters should choose him in the midterm elections Video

Mehmet Oz tells why he believes voters should choose him in the midterm elections

Dr. Oz discusses what he would do if elected as U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. 

An AARP poll released Wednesday indicates Pennsylvania's Senate race is tightening as Election Day approaches.

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is trailing Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman 48% to 46%, which is within the margin of error of 4.4 percentage points, the poll of likely voters found.

OZ, FETTERMAN SHOWDOWN HAS TAKEN CENTER-STAGE IN MIDTERMS BATTLE: HERE IS WHAT PENNSYLVANIA VOTERS HAD TO SAY

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022, in Newtown, Pennsylvania. 

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022, in Newtown, Pennsylvania.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Approximately 4% of respondents were undecided, and approximately 2% were planning to vote for a third party. The poll was run by Republican-aligned firm Fabrizio Ward and Democratic company Impact Research.

FETTERMAN SAID DEBATES ARE ‘IMPORTANT PART’ OF DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Nate Smallwood/Bloomberg via Getty Images )

The Pennsylvania Senate race has grown tense and nasty at times with both campaigns running harshly critical ads of one another. 

However, the political rivals have yet to face each other on stage for a debate.

Fetterman committed to a televised debate with Oz later this month — the first and last debate between the two before the November election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Senate GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Senate GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. (Mark Makela, Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Television in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to take place Oct. 25, two weeks before election day Nov. 8. 

The debate will be broadcast throughout Pennsylvania and featured live on local network affiliates that cover Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics