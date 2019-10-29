Pennsylvania lawmaker's apology for harassing teen girls praying outside abortion clinic 'disappoints' parents

The parents of teenage girls harassed by Pennsylvania Democratic State Rep. Brian Sims aren't satisfied with his private apology to them this weekend -- five months after he filmed and doxxed their daughters in a viral video shot in front of a Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia.

Parents Joe and Ashley Garecht told Fox News they had already forgiven him months ago but were "disappointed" in his private apology sent to them over the weekend.

"Our family forgave Mr. Sims many months ago, and we extend that forgiveness now," Ashley Garecht said in a statement about the card they received from Sims. "We take Mr. Sims at his word that 'he has learned a great deal' from the response to his filmed harassment and intimidation, and so he now bears the responsibility of showing by his actions that dangerous and threatening behavior toward others he disagrees with has no place in our society."

"While we are glad that Brian Sims has started to take responsibility for his actions, we are disappointed that his apology was not made publicly so that it reached as wide an audience as the videos Rep. Sims posted on YouTube, attempting to dox our daughters," Joe Garecht said.

But beyond Sims, the couple is upset with their elected officials for not publicly rebuking the Democratic lawmaker to prevent "similar harassment" toward other citizens.

"Rank and file Republicans in the legislature wanted to censure Rep. Sims, but the leadership prevented it," Joe Garecht added. "Instead of insisting on public accountability for Mr. Sims, House Speaker Mike Turzai and House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler refused to bring the resolution to the floor for a vote. They did this for political reasons... shameful actions for leaders from our own party who proudly proclaim that they are pro-life."

Sims, who was seen as a rising star in the Democratic party, previously apologized to pro-choice supporters for being a "distraction" in a Planned Parenthood fundraising email. But he hadn't apologized to the minors after he offered $100 to anyone who would identify the teen girls peacefully praying outside Planned Parenthood in April.

The Garechts raised over $125,000 for the Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia in response to Sims' cash offer.