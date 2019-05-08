Tucker Carlson: Rep. Brian Sims is a frothing extremist -- and a totally mainstream figure in today's Democratic party

Despite the video you have seen -- and despite all appearances -- state Rep. Brian Sims, D-Pa., is not a mentally-ill panhandler or a vagrant with a drug problem screaming at strangers. It looks like it. But he is not.

He is an elected lawmaker. He represents central Philadelphia in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. And he is a star, by the way, in the Democratic Party.

He has hung out with Pete Buttigieg. He has a robust social media following. In 2014, NARAL Pro-Choice America -- that's the abortion clinic lobby -- gave him a top award. He posed for a picture with NARAL President Ilyse Hogue.

In the modern Democratic Party, Brian Sims is a totally and completely mainstream figure. He is also, as you have seen in recent videos, a frothing extremist, who is willing to threaten teenagers and attack them for their skin color, simply because they disagree with him.

The American Bar Association has also given Sims an award for something or another. In 2013, when she became ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy asked him to deliver the keynote address at her swearing in.

Sims calls other people racist because they want fewer black women to abort their children. The whole thing is totally deranged. But it's entirely okay with Democrats. The Pennsylvania Democratic Party has not even commented on Brian Sims berating and threatening teenage girls for praying outside of an abortion clinic.

Nobody at CNN is denouncing him. In fact, CNN's website doesn't even have a story about this as of this hour. Why would it? He is their kind of politician, so it's not news. In fact, it never even happened.

Remember that the next time CNN calls you immoral. It won't be long.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on May 7, 2019