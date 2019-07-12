Pence still won’t divulge reason for abrupt NH trip cancellation: ‘I can’t discuss it’

Vice President Pence said Friday he still can’t discuss the reason for his last-minute decision earlier this month to abandon plans to fly to New Hampshire and return to the White House.

“Facts came to our attention that made it no longer appropriate for us to make the trip,” Pence told Fox News during an interview in Texas, after touring a migrant detention center. “And I can’t discuss it.”

Without going into details, the vice president said the reason had “nothing to do with the White House. Nothing to do with the administration.” He said he hoped to be able to speak about it eventually.

“I hope we have the opportunity to discuss the reasons in the future, but I’m very confident that we made the right decision,” he said.

The abrupt cancellation on July 2 prompted confusion and speculation. At the time, a senior White House official told reporters the situation was neither health-related for Pence or President Trump, nor connected to national security.

The unusual sequence of events began that day when a crowd in Salem was waiting for Pence to participate in a roundtable discussion on the illegal drug flow in New Hampshire. But shortly before the vice president was scheduled to arrive, an announcer at the event told the crowd that Air Force Two was no longer able to come to New Hampshire.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, later told reporters that Pence had boarded the plane, but that Air Force Two hadn't yet left the ground. Short said at the time that details of the events would be public “in a few weeks.”

