Pence's plane called back to DC for unspecified emergency

Vice President Pence’s airplane was diverted from New Hampshire back to Washington on Tuesday after being called back for an undisclosed emergency.

Pence was scheduled to visit Salem on Tuesday to participate in a roundtable discussion and deliver remarks on the opioid crisis and illegal drug flow in New Hampshire.

But shortly before the vice president was scheduled to arrive, an announcer at the event told the crowd that Air Force Two had been diverted because of an emergency.

“We do have a situation where the vice president was called back to Washington,” Randy Gentry, a representative of Pence's office, told the crowd, saying the event was being cancelled.

A spokesman for Pence's office said the vice president need to go back to the White House, and said the vice president will return to New Hampshire at a later date.

President Trump is in Washington on Tuesday, but has no public events scheduled.

Sources at Capitol Hill and the White House could not immediately provide details when asked what type of emergency it entailed.

This story is developing…

