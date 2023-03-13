Expand / Collapse search
Pence spokesman fires back at Karine Jean-Pierre's 'faux' outrage following former VP's joke about Buttigieg

Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short called out the double standard posed by Jean-Pierre's criticism

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie , Kelly Laco | Fox News
Former VP Mike Pence warns about the threats from China and Iran Video

Former VP Mike Pence warns about the threats from China and Iran

'Any new Iran nuclear deal is a massive win for Vladimir Putin,' former Vice President Mike Pence says as Beijing teams up with Saudi Arabia and Iran, damaging U.S. influence.

A spokesman for former Vice President Mike Pence hit back at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Monday, blasting what he said was her "faux" outrage over a joke Pence told at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

At the traditionally humorous white-tie event, Pence joked that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, "took maternity leave" after he and his husband, Chasten, had twins in 2021. 

PENCE SAYS ‘TRUMP WAS WRONG’ FOR JAN 6 HANDLING, ‘HISTORY WILL HOLD' HIM ‘ACCOUNTABLE’

A spokesman for former Vice President Mike Pence hit back at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Monday.

A spokesman for former Vice President Mike Pence hit back at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Monday. (Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Monday, Jean-Pierre told The Washington Blade, a liberal LGBTQ outlet, that Pence's joke was "homophobic," "offensive" and "inappropriate," and called on him to apologize "to women and LGBTQ people."

"The Biden administration should spare America the faux outrage," Pence adviser and former chief of staff Marc Short told Fox News Digital. "The hypocrisy is especially rich considering their own Secretary of State Antony Blinken joked that he yearned for ‘the old days’ when ‘Jews did all the work.’"

PENCE WARNS RENEWED IRAN DEAL WOULD PAVE PATH TO NUCLEAR WEAPON ‘IN GOLD’ FOR REGIME

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House, Friday, March 3, 2023. 

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House, Friday, March 3, 2023.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"The White House would be wise to focus less on placating the woke police and focus more on bank failures, planes nearly colliding in midair, train derailments, and the continued supply chain crisis," he added.

Pence, who represented Republicans at the event, was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who represented Democrats, and Blinken, who represented the Biden administration. Each told jokes intended to be humorous, however Pence also used the opportunity to call out former President Donald Trump over his handling of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. 

Former President Donald Trump spoke at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump spoke at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

"President Trump was wrong," he said. "I had no right to overturn the election."

Fox News Digital reached doubt to Buttigieg's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

