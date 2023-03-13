Pence spokesman fires back at Karine Jean-Pierre's 'faux' outrage following former VP's joke about Buttigieg

A spokesman for former Vice President Mike Pence hit back at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Monday, blasting what he said was her "faux" outrage over a joke Pence told at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

At the traditionally humorous white-tie event, Pence joked that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, "took maternity leave" after he and his husband, Chasten, had twins in 2021.

On Monday, Jean-Pierre told The Washington Blade, a liberal LGBTQ outlet, that Pence's joke was "homophobic," "offensive" and "inappropriate," and called on him to apologize "to women and LGBTQ people."

"The Biden administration should spare America the faux outrage," Pence adviser and former chief of staff Marc Short told Fox News Digital. "The hypocrisy is especially rich considering their own Secretary of State Antony Blinken joked that he yearned for ‘the old days’ when ‘Jews did all the work.’"

"The White House would be wise to focus less on placating the woke police and focus more on bank failures, planes nearly colliding in midair, train derailments, and the continued supply chain crisis," he added.

Pence, who represented Republicans at the event, was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who represented Democrats, and Blinken, who represented the Biden administration. Each told jokes intended to be humorous, however Pence also used the opportunity to call out former President Donald Trump over his handling of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

"President Trump was wrong," he said. "I had no right to overturn the election."

Fox News Digital reached doubt to Buttigieg's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.