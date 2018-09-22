Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Supreme Court
Published
Last Update September 23

Pence calls Kavanaugh 'man of integrity,' predicts confirmation

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Pence voices support for Brett Kavanaugh at summitVideo

Pence voices support for Brett Kavanaugh at summit

Vice President Pence speaks out in support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Values Voter Summit.

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday called the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "a man of integrity with impeccable credentials.”

Pence also criticized Democrats for their handling of sexual misconduct allegations that have roiled Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, at a gathering of evangelical activists in Washington.

“Honestly, the way some Democrats have conducted themselves during this process is a disgrace and a disservice to the Senate and the American people,” the vice president said.

DEMOCRATS FLOAT MORE KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATIONS, IMPEACHMENT EVEN IF HE IS CONFIRMED

“That being said, the president and I are confident that Senate Republicans will manage this confirmation properly with the utmost respect for all concerned.”

Pence said he expected Kavanaugh to join the Supreme Court soon.

He told the group that Kavanaugh’s career deserves the respect of every member of the Senate.

During his remarks, the vice president did not mention Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.