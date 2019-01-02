Pelosi will ‘cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,’ daughter says

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter did not mince words Wednesday when she was asked about her mother’s leadership style.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi bluntly told CNN in an interview Wednesday morning. “That’s all you need to know about her.”

Pelosi was asked about her mother’s approach to meetings, ahead of a highly anticipated briefing with President Trump and other top congressional leaders scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the White House Situation Room. The meeting comes a day before Democrats reclaim the House majority, with Nancy Pelosi expected to ascend once again to speaker.

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi. She’s persevered,” her daughter said. “You gotta give her credit. No matter what you think about her, you have to give her credit because, think about it, think about all of those presidents she’s endured. The Bush, the Bush, the Clinton—she’s been through it all.”

She added: “She’s been around, this is not your first rodeo—as your friend George Bush would say.”

“She knows what she’s doing and, that’s—she’d make you sleep at night knowing that at least somebody in this town knows what they’re doing,” she said.

Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional leaders are expected to meet with the president Wednesday to discuss border security, as the partial federal government shutdown drags into its 12th day amid a deadlock over border security funding. While much of the government is running as normal, the partial shutdown has forced hundreds of thousands of federal workers to stay home or work without pay and has closed some federal services and tourist sites.

The shutdown began on Dec. 22, as Democrats vowed to block any funding for Trump’s border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and Trump insisted on billions for the long-promised barrier.

When asked about her mother’s expected speakership, Alexandra Pelosi applauded “all those women” entering the new Congress.

“When Nancy Pelosi came to town, it was a boy’s club. That was 30 years ago,” she said. “Look around tomorrow. It’s going to be a whole new America. You’re going to see something so magical that you have not seen before if you think about how this country is changing when you look at who is representing us.”