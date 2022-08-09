Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi on whether Taiwan trip was 'worth it': 'Absolutely, without any question'

Pelosi said the trip had 'overwhelming bipartisan support'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened up about her controversial trip to Taiwan that triggered strong blow back from China and a headache for the Biden administration. 

"Absolutely, without any question," the California Democrat told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when asked if the trip to Taiwan was "worth it."

"I have overwhelming bipartisan support for our visit to Taiwan, as Speaker of the House and with the distinguished delegation that I went there with. We were very well received. Thousands of people in the streets."

When asked why she went to Taiwan at this time, Pelosi explained to Guthrie that the trip was originally planned for earlier this year but was delayed due to her positive coronavirus test and also pointed out that Taiwan was not the only stop she made while in Asia.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holds her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 29, 2022. 

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holds her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 29, 2022.  (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"A lot of attention was paid to Taiwan and that’s right but it was a bigger visit than that," Pelosi said. "It followed on the president’s direction that we would have a focus on the Asia Pacific."

Guthrie asked Pelosi about China’s reaction to her "symbolic trip," which included strong condemnation, military drills, sanctions on Pelosi, and the decision to cut off talks with the United States on several issues including climate change.

"It may appear to be symbolic to you but it was very substantial to us," Pelosi said, while dismissing the idea that climate change talks between China and the United States have been negatively affected.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Pelosi also pointed out that a group of U.S. lawmakers, including Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, traveled to Taiwan earlier this year with no fanfare.

"If they can ignore a trip of five senators in a bipartisan way, why would they decide on my trip that it would be different," Pelosi asked. "It’s only a matter of months and even a few weeks before we went, a Republican senator went to Taiwan. So again, there’s something wrong with this picture."

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), center, receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022, in Taipei, Taiwan. 

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), center, receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022, in Taipei, Taiwan.  (Handout/Getty Images)

Pelosi reiterated the Biden administration's position that the United States supports the "One China Policy" of one Chinese government and claimed that her trip was meant to "support the status quo."

