Pelosi tenant spared by San Francisco smash-and-grab epidemic

FIRST ON FOX: A business tenant of a property owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., has so far been spared by the San Francisco smash-and-grab epidemic.

The Walgreens pharmacy on Point Lobos Avenue in San Francisco has avoided the series of thefts plaguing the city, according to emergency call records obtained by Fox News.

Pelosi's most recent annual financial disclosure include a commercial property with the same address as the Walgreens. Paul Pelosi earned between $100,001 and $1 million in rental income from the property in 2020, the financial disclosure shows. The property is valued between $1 million and $5 million.

SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES PLAGUE CITIES WITH LIBERAL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS

Seventeen emergency calls were placed to the address, according to the records from Oct. 12 to Dec. 15 of last year, with the most common call being a 903 — "passing calls."

Two calls were placed regarding audible alarms on Oct. 24 and Dec. 15 of last year, as well as two "indecent exposure" calls placed to the address on Oct. 21 and Dec. 15.

Additionally, there was a call placed regarding an "assault and battery" on Oct. 12 and a "person with a knife" crisis call on Oct. 19.

The call records also have two redacted entries from calls placed on Oct. 18 and 20, 2021.

No calls were made about robberies to the address during that time period as smash-and-grabs skyrocketed across America.

In fact, nearly two dozen other Walgreens locations in the city were closed due to crime in the city.

The store closures earned San Francisco the nickname of "shoplifter’s paradise," with officers in October 2020 recovering $8 million of stolen merchandise.

Although recent events have drawn attention to the issue, the increase in retail theft appears to have been a long-term trend.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association has estimated that prior to COVID-19 as much as $68.9 billion worth of products were stolen from retailers in 2019.

In March, the association released the results of a survey showing that a large majority of asset protection managers reported a moderate to considerable increase in organized retail crime since the same month last year. Meanwhile, 80% thought the situation would get worse in 2021.

The speaker's office pointed Fox News to Pelosi's previous comments decrying the crime wave as an "attitude of lawlessness" that she said she does not "know" what is causing it.

Fox News’ Peter Hasson and Sam Dorman contributed to this report.