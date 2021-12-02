Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi suggests Supreme Court justices need 'birds and bees' lesson, calls possible Roe reversal 'scary'

Arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health were heard by Supreme Court this week

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Trey Gowdy: The people should decide abortion rights, not SCOTUS justices Video

Trey Gowdy: The people should decide abortion rights, not SCOTUS justices

The ‘Sunday Night in America’ host says abortion is a ‘liberty and life’ issue that may benefit from state decisions rather than Supreme Court rulings,

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that some Supreme Court justices need to be retaught sexual education while calling the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade "scary."

The speaker chastised the highest court in the land during a press conference Thursday, saying the justices on the bench need to go back to biology class over statements made regarding the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which centers on Mississippi abortion law. 

"Now, we won’t know what the decision will be from the court, but from what they have said about not respecting precedent, stare decisis, all of that, is troubling," Pelosi said to reporters.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION CASE: 5 KEY MOMENTS FROM ORAL ARGUMENTS

Speaker Nancy Pelosi making a speech at the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow on Nov. 9, 2021.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi making a speech at the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow on Nov. 9, 2021. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Sometimes I think they need a session in birds and the bees for some of the kinds of statements they make," the speaker continued, taking a jab at the justices.

"It’s scary, it’s really scary," she added. "And I say that as a practicing Catholic."

Pope Francis, the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic church, deemed abortion to be "murder" in September.

Pelosi also claimed the Supreme Court is "threatening to trample over the Constitution, destroy Roe v. Wade, and take away a women’s freedom to make the most fundamental decision that she can make for herself and her family members and her doctor and her faith" by hearing the case.

Supreme Court Police officers erect a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021.

Supreme Court Police officers erect a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health were taken up by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, with lawmakers and protesters on both sides of the debate speaking out regarding the case.

The State of Mississippi is asking the court to strike down a lower court ruling that blocked its 15-week abortion ban law from taking effect.

The case has implications for two longstanding Supreme Court precedents, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which have severely restricted when states can ban or limit abortions.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

