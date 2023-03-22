Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Pelosi refuses to weigh in on possible Trump indictment or even say his name

Nancy Pelosi said a decision on Trump's indictment is 'up to the court'

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
close
DeSantis says Manhattan DA going after Trump looks like 'weaponizing the justice system' Video

DeSantis says Manhattan DA going after Trump looks like 'weaponizing the justice system'

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on developments in the potential indictment of former President Trump on Fox Nation’s ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored.’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday night refused to engage in a discussion about the potential looming indictment against former President Donald Trump in New York City.

The Democrat, who stepped down from House leadership this year, was asked during a Wall Street Journal speaking event about whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump, involving alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, was the "right vehicle for challenging" him – or whether it will boost his chances of winning the 2024 Republican nomination.

"I think that’s a matter for the courts," Pelosi answered. "The grand jury will vote and decide on the basis of evidence they have, as to whether there should be any follow-up to that information."

SOME DEMOCRATS FEAR ARRESTING TRUMP COULD BACKFIRE, QUESTION STRENGTH OF CHARGES

Former House Speakr Nancy Pelosi did not weigh in directly on the potential indictment of Donald Trump.

Former House Speakr Nancy Pelosi did not weigh in directly on the potential indictment of Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

"It’s not for any of us to say whether he should be indicted or not, it’s the basis of the law, and the facts, and that’s up to the court. So that’s all I’ll say about him," she said.

Pelosi ended the answer with a jab at Trump, her former political nemesis that she refused to name: "I don’t like talking about him."

That response was relatively reserved for the lawmaker who spearheaded two different impeachment inquiries into the former GOP commander in chief when she was House speaker.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS EXPLODE AT GOP ATTEMPT TO ‘INTERFERE’ WITH MANHATTAN DA'S TRUMP INDICTMENT: ‘ABUSE OF POWER’

Trump himself said he expected to be indicted this past Tuesday.

Trump himself said he expected to be indicted this past Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Trump had said on his Truth Social app last week that he expected to be indicted in Bragg’s probe on Tuesday. No indictment was announced, but reports suggest a decision on possible charges could come as early as Wednesday afternoon. Fox News Digital reported on Monday that he had not yet been informed of a coming indictment at the time.

Pelosi is not the only Trump critic who’s been reserved in their responses to the explosive rumors.

TRUMP ADDRESSES POTENTIAL STORMY DANIELS INDICTMENT IN LATE-NIGHT VIDEO ADDRESS ON TRUTH SOCIAL

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Two GOP senators who have been known to break from Trump on multiple occasions hesitated to weigh in on the matter when asked by Fox News Digital on Monday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m really not going to comment on this until we know what happens," said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Fox News Digital when asked if an indictment should disqualify Trump from seeking the nomination, "That’ll be up to the people that vote in each state because that’s where it’ll be determined, but for right now, there has been no indictment at this stage of the game."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics