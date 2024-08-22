Pelosi hypes up Biden at DNC after reportedly helping to orchestrate his ouster from the race

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., started her address on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday by briefly praising President Biden – despite reportedly helping to orchestrate his exit from the presidential race.

"On Jan. 20, 2021, with the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we established one of the most successful presidencies of modern times," Pelosi said. "And we quickly proved that Democrats deliver – millions of jobs, stronger infrastructure and rural broadband."

"A Biden child tax credit, rescuing human pensions, honoring our veterans, bold climate action, lowering the cost of prescription drugs all thanks to President Biden's patriotic vision of a fairer America. Doing so with liberty and justice for all," she said before adding, "Thank you, Joe."

Pelosi then shifted from the current president and championed Vice President Kamala Harris for "quickly securing the nomination with dignity and grace."

Biden ended his re-election campaign on July 21 and immediately endorsed Harris' presidential candidacy. This came after weeks of defections from Democratic lawmakers who implored him to withdraw from the presidential race following his rough performance in the Atlanta debate against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. Despite some reporting that Pelosi had coordinated the effort to force Biden to drop out, Democrats at the convention – including Pelosi – have insisted that Biden was the one "who made the decision for the country."

Harris secured enough delegates to become the presidential nominee on Aug. 1 during a virtual roll call conducted by the Democratic National Committee two weeks before the start of the party’s convention at the United Center in Chicago. Republicans, by contrast, did their roll call in person at their party's convention in Milwaukee.

"I know that Vice President Harris is ready to take us to new heights. I've known Kamala Harris for decades. Personally, I know her a person of deep faith, which is reflected in her community care and service," Pelosi said Wednesday, before also championing Harris’ record on abortion. "Officially, she is a leader of strength and wisdom and eloquence on policy, most recently demonstrated fighting for a woman's right to choose. Politically, she is astute and strategic, and winning difficult elections, quickly securing the nomination with dignity and grace, and choosing Tim Walz as our vice president."

As for Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Pelosi said she had the honor of serving with him in Congress for 12 years.

"He united Democrats, Republicans and independents to turn a red district blue. He showed courage when he came to Congress and voting for the Affordable Care Act, meeting the needs of his constituents despite Republicans' lies and misrepresentation," Pelosi said. "When he went home, won the election, he returned to Congress. He fought for our America's heroes as the Democratic leader of the Veterans Affairs Committee. Thank you, Tim."

Pelosi, who was serving as speaker of the House on Jan. 6, 2021, brought up the riot at the Capitol, decrying it as a "perilous moment for our democracy" and placed blame on Trump – though without mentioning the Republican presidential nominee by name.

Pelosi also called on the Democrats to "reject autocracy, choose democracy" by voting for Harris and Walz.

"Let us not forget who assaulted democracy on January 6. He did," she said of Trump. "But let us not forget who saved democracy that day. We did. And thank God we had a Democratic House of Representatives then. We returned to the Capitol that very same night. We insisted on certifying the election results on the floors of the House and the Senate. And we demonstrated to America and to the world that American democracy prevailed."

"The parable of January 6th reminds us that our democracy is only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with its care and we must choose leaders who believe in free and fair elections, who respect the peaceful transfer of power," Pelosi said. "The choice couldn't be clearer. Those leaders are Vice President Harris and Governor Walz."

